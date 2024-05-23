In South Africa, a community struggling for clean water reflects wider discontent ahead of election

HAMMANSKRAAL, South Africa. (AP) — The struggle starts early in the Hammanskraal area of South Africa as people queue some mornings to fill buckets with water from a tank provided by an aid agency. This is not a distant, rural community, but a township on the edge of the administrative capital city of Africa’s most advanced economy. Hammanskraal’s problems are a snapshot of the issues affecting millions and driving a mood of discontent in South Africa that might force its biggest political change in 30 years in next week’s national election. Recent polls show support for the ruling African National Congress under 50%, suggesting that it may be in danger of losing its parliamentary majority for the first time when the country votes on Wednesday.

