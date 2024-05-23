Senate holds a test vote on border bill as Democrats seek to underscore Republican resistance

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are trying to push a proposal to clamp down the number of migrants allowed to claim asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has brought up the bill a second time to underscore Republican resistance to it. The proposal, negotiated by a bipartisan group of senators, was already rejected by most Republicans in February when it was coupled with a foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other U.S. allies. But with immigration and border security becoming one of the top issues of this year’s election, Democrats are looking for an answer to the barrage of GOP attacks, led by presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on border security.

By STEPHEN GROVES and REBECCA SANTANA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.