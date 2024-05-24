Colombia’s ex-President Uribe charged with witness tampering in polarizing legal battle

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombian President Álvaro Uribe has been charged in a long-running witness tampering investigation. Uribe was formally charged Friday with witness tampering and bribery for his efforts to discredit a political opponent who was digging into Uribe’s family ties to right-wing paramilitary groups. If convicted, Uribe faces up to 12 years in prison. Uribe governed Colombia with strong U.S. support from 2002 to 2010. He has denied any wrongdoing and accusea Colombia’s chief prosecutor’s office of “political vengeance.”

By JOSHUA GOODMAN and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

