NYC college officer suspended for telling pro-Palestinian protester ‘I support killing all you guys’

NEW YORK (AP) — A campus safety officer at a public college in New York City has been suspended after footage circulated online showing him cursing at pro-Palestinian protesters saying he supported killing them all. The officer was filmed at a graduation event Thursday saying, “I support genocide.” College of Staten Island officials confirmed the suspension Friday. Officials declined to provide details, such as whether the officer is on paid leave. The college did condemn the officer’s remarks, stating they do not reflect its values or those of its public safety staff. ‘’

