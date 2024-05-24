Union leader: Multibillion-dollar NCAA antitrust settlement won’t slow efforts to unionize players

BOSTON (AP) — Advocates say they won’t slow their efforts to unionize college athletes even with the NCAA’s agreement this week to allow players to be paid from a limited revenue-sharing pool. The NCAA and the Power Five conferences have agreed to a landmark antitrust settlement that will pay $2.77 billion to players who were unable to profit from their skills under old NCAA rules. The settlement also permits schools to set aside up to $21 million per year in revenue to share with players. The union representing Dartmouth men’s basketball players says the settlement perpetuates the fiction that the players aren’t employees.

