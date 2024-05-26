Cyclone floods coastal villages and cuts power in Bangladesh, where 800,000 had evacuated

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cyclone has flooded villages and left hundreds of thousands of people without power after making landfall overnight along the coasts of Bangladesh and India’s West Bengal state. Nearly 800,000 residents had evacuated vulnerable areas of Bangladesh’s coast ahead of Cyclone Remal. TV stations reported dozens of villages were flooded as the storm surge damaged and washed away flood protection embankments. Authorities gave no casualty figures yet, but local media reported two deaths. Indian forecasters had said Remal could have winds up to 75 mph. A 3-foot storm surge and moderate to heavy rainfall also were forecast. Airports and schools in the area were closed Monday and seaports suspended operations.

