Here’s what every key witness said at Donald Trump’s hush money trial. Closing arguments are coming

NEW YORK (AP) — Testimony is over at Donald Trump’s criminal trial in New York after a parade of 22 witnesses, including a porn actor, tabloid publisher and White House insiders. Prosecutors and Trump’s lawyers are scheduled to make their closing arguments on Tuesday. After that, it’ll be up to 12 jurors to decide whether prosecutors have proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump illegally falsified records at his company as part of an effort to keep embarrassing stories from becoming public during his 2016 presidential campaign. He’s pleaded not guilty. A conviction could come down to how the jurors interpret the testimony they heard and which witnesses they found credible.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

