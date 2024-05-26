Norway hands over papers for diplomatic recognition to the Palestinian prime minister

BRUSSELS (AP) — Norway has handed over papers to the Palestinian prime minister in the latest step toward recognizing a Palestinian state. Ireland and Spain made a concerted pledge with Norway to recognize a Palestinian state, a historic move that increases Israel’s isolation more than seven months into its grinding war against Hamas in Gaza. The handover of papers by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide to the prime minister was made Sunday in Brussels, where Mohammad Mustafa is also meeting with foreign ministers of European Union nations and high-level EU officials to drum up support for the Palestinians. Norway itself is not part of the EU.

