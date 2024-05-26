Paris’ traffic-clogged Champs-Elysees turned into a mass picnic blanket for an unusual meal

PARIS (AP) — The French capital’s most famous street has been transformed into a massive picnic blanket. Around 4,000 people sat in the sun on Sunday enjoying an al fresco meal on the Champs-Elysees Avenue. The lucky picnickers were selected in a draw and provided with free baskets with delicacies from some of the top chefs in Paris. A tablecloth ran around 216 yards from the Arc de Triomphe along the avenue and served as the sitting area for the event. The event comes exactly two months before Paris hosts the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

