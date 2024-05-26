Yemen’s Houthi rebels freed over 100 war prisoners, the Red Cross says

CAIRO (AP) — The International Committee of the Red Cross says the Houthi rebels in Yemen have released more than 100 war prisoners linked to the country’s long-running conflict. It says release took place Sunday morning in the Houthi-held capital of Sanaa. The unilateral release came more than a year after Yemen’s warring sides freed more than 800 prisoners in a major exchange in the country in April last year. Thousands of people are still believed to be held as prisoners of war since the conflict erupted in 2014.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.