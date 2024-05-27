3 players quit Argentina’s national women’s team after a dispute over pay and conditions

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Three players have quit Argentina’s national women’s team after a dispute with soccer organizers over a lack of pay and conditions, an unthinkable scenario for the country’s World Cup-winning men’s squad. Goalkeeper Laurina Oliveiros, defender Julieta Cruz and midfielder Lorena Benítez — all regular starters — announced their move Monday as the Argentina squad started fine-tuning for international friendlies against Costa Rica. The say the national soccer federation told them they wouldn’t be paid for the friendlies because the games will take place at home in Buenos Aires.

