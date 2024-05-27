After a deadly heat wave last summer, metro Phoenix is changing tactics
By ANITA SNOW
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Officials in America’s hottest big metro are working to better protect people amid temperatures already hitting the triple digits this spring. That’s after a year that saw a staggering record 645 heat-related deaths despite scores of cooling centers and other measures in Maricopa County, Arizona. This year, some of the centers will extend their hours. At least two will operate all night so that people can sit in air conditioning and have chilled water. Bilingual health workers are staffing a call center to help fill the centers.