In Trump’s hush money trial, prosecutors and defense lawyers are poised to make final pitch to jury

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors and defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial are set to deliver closing arguments. Each side wants to score final points with the jury Tuesday before it starts deliberating the fate of the first former American president charged with felony crimes. The arguments are expected to last the entire day. They’ll give the attorneys one last chance to address the jury hearing the landmark case. After four weeks of testimony, the lawyers’ arguments set the stage for deliberations in the case charging Trump in connection with payments during the 2016 election to prevent a porn actor from going public with her claims of a sexual encounter. The Republican ex-president denies wrongdoing.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, JENNIFER PELTZ, ERIC TUCKER and MICHELLE L. PRICE Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.