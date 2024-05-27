Man accused of starting wildfire in national wildlife preserve near Arizona-California border

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Yuma man has been arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire in a national wildlife preserve in southwest Arizona near the California border. Yuma County Sheriff’s officials say 47-year-old Jason Bradley Martin remains jailed on suspicion of arson, criminal damage and other charges. They announced Saturday night that Martin was identified as a suspect in the fire and arrested. The wildfire was reported Saturday afternoon in the Imperial National Wildlife Refuge, which protects 30 miles of mostly wetland habitat along the Lower Colorado River. The blaze is 20% contained after burning more than 2 square miles of vegetation along the Arizona side of the Colorado River in Yuma County.

