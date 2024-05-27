The number of heat-related howler monkeys deaths in Mexico has risen to 157, with a few recovering

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The number of heat-related howler monkeys deaths in Mexico has risen to 157, with a tragically small number of the primates treated or recovering. Last week, environmentalists reported that 138 of the midsize primates were found dead in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco. The Environment Department reported that number had risen, and that research was continuing into the causes of the deaths. A wildlife biologist said it appeared to be heat stroke. The department said deaths were occurring in both Tabasco and the neighboring state of Chiapas, and that 13 monkeys were under treatment and seven had been treated and released.

