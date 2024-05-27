‘We have nothing.’ As Israel attacks Rafah, Palestinians are living in tents and scrounging for food
By WAFAA SHURAFA, SAMY MAGDY and LEE KEATH
Associated Press
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Over the past three weeks, Israel’s offensive in Rafah has sent nearly a million Palestinians fleeing the southern Gaza city and scattering across a wide area. Most have been displaced multiple times already during Israel’s nearly 8-month-old war in Gaza. With the amount of aid arrivals plummeting, Palestinians have largely been on their own to resettle their families and find the basics of life. Their tent camps stretch for 10 miles along Gaza’s coast where families scrounge for food and wood. A schoolteacher living with his wife, children and extended family in a tent says they have nothing and it’s destroying them mentally.