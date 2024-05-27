What to know about Mexico’s historic elections that will likely put a woman in power

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexicans will vote Sunday in historic elections weighing many of the core issues facing the country including gender, violence and populism. Mexico could elect its first female president. The election is also the biggest in the country’s history with more than 20,000 congressional and local positions are up for grabs. The campaign season has been marred by a wave of electoral violence and concerns that Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has undermined the country’s democracy by attacking independent institutions.

