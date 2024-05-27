Wisconsin judge to hear union lawsuit against collective bargaining restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is expected to weigh a union lawsuit against collective bargaining restrictions. Arguments are set for Tuesday. Unions representing teachers and public workers sued to end the state’s near-total ban on collective bargaining for most public employees. The 2011 law spurred massive protests that made Wisconsin the center of a national fight over union rights. If the latest lawsuit succeeds, workers who lost their collective bargaining power would have it restored. The law has withstood numerous legal challenges and the Republican-controlled Legislature is asking for the case to be dismissed.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.