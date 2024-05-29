A German court will try a far-right politician next month over a second alleged use of a Nazi slogan

BERLIN (AP) — A court says a prominent member of the far-right Alternative for Germany party who was fined for knowingly using a Nazi slogan in a speech will go on trial again next month for allegedly using the slogan a second time. The state court in Halle on Wednesday scheduled the proceedings against Björn Höcke for June 24 and 26. He plans to run for the governor’s job in the eastern state of Thuringia in a state election in September. The charge of using symbols of an unconstitutional organization can carry a fine or up to three years in prison. The same court convicted Höcke of that charge on May 14 and imposed a fine of 13,000 euros or $14,100.

