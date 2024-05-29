Amy Homma succeeds Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum

Jacqueline Stewart is leaving her post leading the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures to return to the University of Chicago. Academy Museum veteran Amy Homma will succeed her as director and president. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, announced Wednesday several more promotions in its executive ranks to unite teams within the academy, including the foundation, the museum and the Oscars. In May, the film academy launched a $500 million fundraising campaign in the leadup to the 100th Oscars in 2028.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.