Argentina court postpones the start of a trial in a criminal case involving the death of Maradona

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A criminal court in Argentina has postponed to Oct. 1 the start of a trial in a criminal negligence case brought against eight people allegedly involved in the death of soccer star Diego Maradona. The 1986 World Cup winner died at age 60 on Nov. 25, 2020 due to a cardiorespiratory arrest. The criminal court in San Isidro, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, said in a decision published by local media Tuesday night that “several questions have been raised” by all parts involved in the homicide case, adding that “at this date they are still to be resolved.” The court did not elaborate.

