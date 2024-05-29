Building explosion kills bank employee, injures 7 others in Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a massive explosion killed a bank employee, injured several other people and left an apartment building uninhabitable in Youngstown, Ohio. Police and emergency officials initially blamed natural gas, but the fire chief later said the cause is under investigation. The blast blew out part of the ground floor of Realty Tower on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters helped some people get out of the building, which houses a bank branch on the ground floor and has apartments in upper floors. A 27-year-old Chase Bank employee was found dead by firefighters. Police say all other people are accounted for.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.