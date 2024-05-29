Egypt and China deepen cooperation during el-Sissi’s visit to Beijing

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt and China have signed agreements deepening their cooperation during President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s visit to Beijing. El-Sissi, accompanied by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, witnessed the signing Wednesday together with Chinese President Xi Jinping in a ceremony that coincided with the 10th anniversary of the Egypt-China comprehensive strategic partnership. The agreements include collaboration in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which brings Chinese companies to build Chinese-funded transportation, energy, and infrastructure projects overseas. China invested billions of dollars in Egyptian state projects, including the Suez Canal Economic Zone and the new Administrative Capital east of Cairo.

