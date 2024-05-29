Fire destroys part of Legoland theme park in western Denmark, melting replicas of famed buildings

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A fire believed to have been caused by a short circuit, has destroyed part of Miniland, a section of the Legoland theme park in western Denmark with replicas of famous buildings made of Lego bricks. A spokesperson for the park said Wednesday that the fire likely started in an electric car that runs on rails. The vehicle was being recharged overnight. The park opened in 1968 in Billund, next to the Lego toymaker’s headquarters and factory. It draws about 1.6 million visitors annually, making it one of the largest tourist attractions in the country outside Copenhagen.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.