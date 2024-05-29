France’s Macron urges a green light for Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia with Western weapons

French President Emmanuel Macron says Western countries should let Ukraine strike military bases inside Russia with the sophisticated long-range weapons they are providing to Kyiv. It is the most recent sign of a potentially significant policy shift that could help change the complexion of the war. The question of whether to allow Ukraine to hit targets on Russian soil with Western-supplied weaponry has been a delicate issue since the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Western leaders have mostly shrunk from taking the step because it runs the risk of provoking Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has repeatedly warned that such a move could put the world on a path to nuclear conflict.

By The Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.