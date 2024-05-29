Ohio man gets probation after pleading guilty to threatening North Carolina legislator

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to supervised probation after pleading guilty to threatening to kill a North Carolina state senator last year. Thirty-eight-year-old Nicolas Alan Daniels, of West Portsmouth, Ohio, entered a plea to one felony count of threatening a legislative officer last Thursday in Wake County, North Carolina, court, according to legal documents. He received a suspended sentence of 6-17 months in addition to two years of probation. Daniels was arrested in February after he allegedly sent messages to Republican state Sen. Todd Johnson on Facebook last fall threatening to kill the Union County lawmaker and his family.

