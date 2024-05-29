Poland’s leader says the border with Belarus will be further fortified after a soldier is stabbed

DUBICZE CERKIEWNE, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk says its forces would fortify the border with Belarus after a soldier was seriously wounded with a knife by a migrant. Tusk said Wednesday that a buffer zone some 660 feet wide would be set up along the border in addition to a 118-mile-long metal barrier already in place to prevent an influx of migrants crossing from Belarus. Poland says the pressure of illegal migration is organized by Belarus and Russia. Officials say a migrant reached across the bars of the metal barrier separating Poland and Belarus and stabbed a soldier in the ribs. The soldier is in serious condition.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.