South Africa’s big election: When results are expected and why the president will be chosen later

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans are voting in a national election that could be the country’s most hotly contested in 30 years. The long-ruling African National Congress party is facing a stern test to hold onto its majority. Under the South African political system, people vote for parties and not directly for the president in their national elections. The two processes are separate, even though they are linked. Voters choose parties to decide the makeup of Parliament and lawmakers then elect the president. The ANC is widely expected to still be the biggest party but if it loses its majority it would complicate how the president is elected.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.