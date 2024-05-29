South Korea says North Korea has fired a missile toward its eastern waters

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military says North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, adding to a streak of weapons demonstrations that has raised tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday did not immediately provide more details. Japan’s coast guard issued a maritime safety advisory saying North Korea launched a possible ballistic missile. It said the suspected missile was believed to have already landed but urged ships to exercise caution if they find any fallen objects. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased as the pace of both North Korea’s weapons testing and South Korea’s combined military exercises with the U.S. and Japan have intensified.

