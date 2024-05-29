State trial underway for man sentenced to 30 years in attack against Nancy Pelosi’s husband

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for bludgeoning Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer inside their San Francisco home returned to a courtroom Wednesday to face state charges, including attempted murder. A federal jury found 44-year-old David DePape guilty of attempting to hold Pelosi hostage and assaulting her husband, Paul Pelosi, after he broke into their home on Oct. 28, 2022, looking for Nancy Pelosi, who was then House Speaker. State prosecutors charged DePape with attempted murder and other charges. DePape pleaded not guilty.

