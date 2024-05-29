Yale University names Maurie McInnis as its 24th president

Yale University has named its 24th president. Maurie McInnis will take over on July 1 and succeed Peter Salovey, who is retiring to take a faculty position after leading the New Haven, Connecticut, school for the past decade. McInnis is the first woman to be appointed permanently as Yale’s president. She is president of Stony Brook University on Long Island in New York, and has previously served in leadership positions at the universities of Texas and Virginia. McInnis is not new to New Haven. She earned her master’s degree and doctorate at Yale while studying art history and is a Yale trustee.

