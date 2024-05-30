Amazon gets FAA approval that allows it to expand drone deliveries for online orders
By HALELUYA HADERO
AP Business Writer
Federal regulators have given Amazon key permission that will allow it to expand its drone delivery program. The company said Thursday the Federal Aviation Administration is now allowing its Prime Air delivery service approval to operate drones “beyond visual line of sight.” That removes a barrier that has prevented Amazon’s drones from traveling longer distances. The company has sought this approval for years. It says it received permission from regulators after developing a strategy that ensures its drones could “detect and avoid obstacles in the air.”