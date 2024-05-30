Biden to make his first state visit to France after attending D-Day 80th commemorations next week

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says U.S. President Joe Biden will make his first state visit to France next week after attending D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy. Macron will be hosting Biden and his wife Jill on June 8. Macron’s office said both presidents will discuss “the need for unwavering, long-term support for Ukraine” at a time when war has returned to Europe. In Normandy next week, major commemorations will draw 25 heads of state and government, along with dozens of World War II veterans, to honor the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and other nations that landed on June 6, 1944. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is amid those expected to attend.

