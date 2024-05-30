Bodycam captured desperate rescues after Ohio explosion, NTSB probes gas pipeline

The National Transportation Safety Board is now leading the investigation into a massive explosion that blew out much of the ground floor of an apartment building in Ohio this week. Tuesday’s blast in Youngstown killed a bank employee and injured at least 7 other people. The NTSB said pipeline and hazardous materials investigators were at the scene Thursday and the agency would announce more details at an afternoon briefing. Officials say the cause of the blast remains unknown. Police and emergency officials initially blamed natural gas, later said they didn’t want to speculate.

