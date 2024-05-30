In Mexico’s Yucatan peninsula, a hidden underground world under threat by the Maya Train

Aktun Tuyul Cave System, MEXICO (AP) — Mexico’s outgoing leader has rapidly built a train system looping around the country’s southern Yucatan Peninsula. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised the more than $30 billion Maya Train project would connect tourist hubs like Cancún and Playa del Carmen to dense jungle and remote archaeological sites. The government hoped it would draw money into long-neglected rural swathes of the country. But the crown jewel of the populist’s presidency is slowly destroying one of Mexico’s natural wonders: A fragile system of an estimated 10,000 subterranean caverns, rivers, lakes, and freshwater sinkholes.

By TERESA DE MIGUEL, MEGAN JANETSKY AND RODRIGO ABD Associated Press

