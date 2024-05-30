Larry Bird Museum officially opens in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Boston Celtics great Larry Bird addressed a public ceremony for the official opening of the Larry Bird Museum inside the Terre Haute Convention Center. Bird wondered why he has to keep talking on stage in front of thousands of people. He says “it’s because of the love and respect I’ve had for my fans and the love and respect they’ve shown me back.” The ceremony took place a few days after the Celtics advanced to the NBA Finals by sweeping the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. Bird took questions from the media after the ceremony. He jokingly said might it be his last interview.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.