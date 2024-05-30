Lava continues to flow from Iceland volcano but not at powerful level as eruption

GRINDAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Lava continues to spurt from a volcano in southwestern Iceland but the activity has calmed significantly from when it erupted. Scientists say the eruption on Wednesday was the fifth and most powerful since the volcanic system near Grindavik reawakened in December after 800 years, gushing record levels of lava as its fissure grew to more than 2 miles in length. Volcanologist Dave McGarvie says the amount of lava flowing from the crater initially released enough material each minute to bury Wembley Stadium in London, which seats 90,000, under about 50 feet of lava. Grindavik, a coastal town, and the popular tourist spot the Blue Lagoon remain evacuated.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.