Man, 81, charged with terrorizing California neighborhood with slingshot dies days after arrest

AZUSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an 81-year-old man who investigators alleged had terrorized a Southern California neighborhood for years with a slingshot has died, just days after his arrest. Police say the man was found dead Wednesday evening at a home in Azusa, east of Los Angeles. The medical examiner’s office ruled the death as natural, saying the man died of cardiovascular disease. The man had been released on his own recognizance Tuesday after pleading not guilty to vandalism. Investigators called him a “serial slingshot shooter” and said he shot ball bearings at his neighbors’ cars and houses for nearly a decade.

