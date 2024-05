NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man was stabbed in both legs with a machete in New York’s Times Square. A spokeswoman for the New York Police Department said the stabbing happened around 1 p.m. Thursday. Three people have been arrested. The victim has been hospitalized and is listed in stable condition. Police did not immediately release additional details.

