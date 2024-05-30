Michigan reports another person working with cows got bird flu, the third US case this year
By MIKE STOBBE and JONEL ALECCIA
Associated Press
Health officials say another Michigan dairy worker has been diagnosed with bird flu. It’s the third human case associated with an outbreak in U.S. dairy cows. The case was announced Thursday. This person developed respiratory symptoms, unlike the two workers, who had only mild eye symptoms. But Michigan health officials say the farmworker was quickly provided antivirals and is recovering from respiratory symptoms. Health officials say the risk to the public remains low, although farmworkers exposed to infected animals are at higher risk. The Michigan cases occurred on different farms and there are no signs of spread among people.