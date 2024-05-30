Modi touts India’s roaring economy as he seeks reelection, but many feel left behind
By KRUTIKA PATHI and SHEIKH SAALIQ
Associated Press
SAMASTIPUR, India (AP) — Narendra Modi swept to power a decade ago on promises to transform India’s economy, and as he seeks a third term as prime minister, it would be hard to argue he hasn’t made strides. India’s economic growth is the envy of the world, its stock markets are booming, and new buildings and highways are popping up throughout the country. There are cracks in the facade, though, that the main opposition party hopes to benefit from, including high unemployment, persistent poverty and the sense by many that only a lucky few have been able to cash in on the boom. The six-week voting period concludes Saturday and ballots will be counted Tuesday.