NBA media negotiations are in the 4th quarter. The outcome remains very much in doubt

The conference finals and Bronny James’ decision to remain in the draft are far from the only things dominating NBA conversations lately. In fact, both have been trumped by the drama surrounding where fans will be able to watch games for at least the next decade. The NBA media rights negotiations for deals beginning with the 2025-26 season are well into the fourth quarter, but trying to assess how the final packages will look is difficult. The only certainties at the moment is that ESPN will retain the top package and Turner Sports’ 40-year relationship with the league is in jeopardy.

