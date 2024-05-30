New Hampshire refuses to reinstate license of trucker acquitted in deadly crash

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A commercial truck driver who was acquitted in the 2019 deaths of seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire won’t be getting his license back any time soon. But authorities haven’t decided yet how long the suspension will last. A jury in 2022 found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy not guilty of multiple manslaughter and negligent homicide counts stemming from a collision in Randolph that killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club. He tried to get his license reinstated earlier this month. But an administrative law judge for the Department of Safety said on Thursday that Zhukovskyy is subject to a state law that allows his license to be suspended for up to seven years.

