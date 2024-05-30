New Mexico judge grants Mark Zuckerberg’s request to be dropped from child safety lawsuit
By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico judge has granted Mark Zuckerberg’s request to be dropped from a lawsuit that alleges his company has failed to protect young users from exposure to child sexual abuse material. The case is one of dozens filed by states across the U.S. against Meta and its social media platforms over concerns about child exploitation. In New Mexico on Thursday, the judge granted Zuckerberg’s motion for dismissal without prejudice. However, the case will proceed against Meta. New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez has accused the social media giant of designing platforms that allow for adults to contact and solicit underage users. Meta disputes those allegations.