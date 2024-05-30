Ohio attorney general must stop blocking proposed ban on police immunity, judges say

A federal appeals court panel has ordered Ohio’s attorney general to move forward on a proposed constitutional amendment that would end qualified immunity for police and other government employees. But the attorney general said Thursday he will seek a review of the decision by the full court. A divided three-judge panel of the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati issued its decision Wednesday, reversing a lower federal court ruling. The proposed amendment would allow people to sue over claims that police or government workers violated their constitutional rights.

