US and Britain strike Houthi rebel targets in Yemen after surge in shipping attacks
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — American officials say the U.S. and Britain have struck 13 Houthi targets in several locations in Yemen in response to a recent surge in attacks by the Iran-backed militia group on ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. According to the officials, American and British fighter jets and U.S. ships hit a wide range of underground facilities, missile launchers, command and control sites, a Houthi vessel and other facilities. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide early details of an ongoing military operation. Also struck by the U.S. were eight uncrewed aerial vehicles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were determined to be presenting a threat to American and coalition forces.