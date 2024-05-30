US District Judge Larry Hicks dies at 80 after being struck by vehicle near Nevada courthouse
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Nevada and his family say longtime U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks died at age 80 after being struck by a vehicle near the courthouse in Reno. Police say the crash happened Wednesday. Hicks was pronounced dead at a hospital and the driver cooperated with investigators. Police say impairment doesn’t appear to be a factor. Hicks was Washoe County district attorney in the 1970s before he was nominated to the federal bench in 2001 by Republican President George W. Bush. Hicks was the father of current Washoe County District Attorney Chris Hicks.