US Labor Department sues Hyundai, suppliers in Alabama over alleged child employment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Labor wants a federal judge to prevent Hyundai and two other Alabama companies from what the government contends is the illegal employment of children. The complaint filed Thursday follows an investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour Division. It said it found a 13-year-old working on an assembly line that makes auto body parts. Defendants include Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama LLC. The lawsuit said it seeks to end alleged child labor use and require the companies to give up any associated profits. Hyundai said it cooperated fully with authorities and called it unfair to be held accountable for the practices of its suppliers.