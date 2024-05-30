US military defends Africa strategy in light of coups and a drift toward Russia

AGADIR, Morocco (AP) — The head of the United States military’s Africa Command is pushing back against Russia’s efforts to broaden its influence in Africa, blaming the country’s disinformation efforts for the spate of military coups that has swept the region in recent years. In an interview with The Associated Press, Gen. Michael Langley defended his counterterrorism strategy and promised to double down on its message encouraging good governance in regions seeking security help from Russia instead. The United States’ longstanding strategy differs from that of other global powers that attach few stipulations to countries where they offer military or economic assistance.

