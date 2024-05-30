Usher, Victoria Monét will receive prestigious awards from music industry group ASCAP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher will add another prestigious award to his already loaded trophy case. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Thursday that Usher will receive its Voice of the Culture Award. He’ll be honored at ASCAP’s Rhythm & Soul Music Songwriters and Publishers event on June 27. The R&B superstar is an eight-time Grammy winner who recently ended a two-year Las Vegas residency. Singer Victoria Monét will also be honored, receiving the the Vanguard Award for how she’s helping to shape the future of music. Monét won three Grammys earlier this year, including best new artist and R&B album for “Jaguar II.”

